Mike Majlak explains why he thinks Andrew Tate won’t fight Logan or Jake Paul

YouTuber Mike Majlak has explained why he thinks Andrew Tate will never get into the boxing ring with Logan or Jake Paul after Jake asked him his thoughts on the fight in a recent BS podcast.

Andrew Tate may have been banned from social media, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still the talk of the town.

Over the last few weeks, he’s slammed Logan Paul for not wanting to box him and offered to fight him for free, while Jake Paul’s manager has been seen meeting with Tate — stirring up talk of a possible bout with the YouTube-famous brothers.

However, YouTuber and Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak has shared his thoughts about the fight rumors – and he’s not quite sure it’ll ever happen.

Mike Majlak explains why Andrew Tate probably won’t fight Logan or Jake

During Jake Paul’s September 22 episode of the BS podcast, Jake called Mike and asked if he thought Andrew Tate would ever get in the ring and fight him.

“I mean, he clearly has gotten in the ring and fought in the past and done a pretty good job with it,” he explained.

“But I can’t imagine he would fight you or Logan. I think a lot of the stuff he’s doing right now is to continue a storyline that I’m not sure he’s ready to back up.”

YouTube: BS w/ Jake Paul

Jake went on to explain that he doesn’t think Tate would ever get in the ring either, but the controversial influencer has made it clear in the past that he’s willing to “beat the living sh*t” out of Jake Paul in the ring.

“I’d love to kick the f**k out of the guy because I love to fight. That’s the difference between me and everyone else he’s fought so far,” Tate explained. “I’m not some desperate guy at the end of his career who needs a payday.”