Jake Paul plays down fears of Mike Tyson KO’ing him in Netflix superfight

Jake Paul says he’s not worried about Mike Tyson’s legendary punching power as he believes he has an “iron chin” and is unlikely to get knocked out in their superfight.

For the last few years, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have toyed with the idea of fighting each other. The former Heavyweight king has been supportive of Jake’s foray into boxing and there had been claims they’d talked about a fight.

Well, fast forward to 2024, and that’s now a reality. The pair will be squaring off in the summer, live on Netflix. However, there have been some concerns about it – especially with Tyson being 57.

Article continues after ad

Some outsiders and pundits have already chimed in with concerns for Jake’s safety too, believing that he’ll be in a “really bad way” because of Tyson’s punching power. Yet, Jake isn’t too worried.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer discussed the fight on the March 21 episode of BS with Jake Paul and says he has an “iron chin” to combat Tyson’s legendary power.

Article continues after ad

“I want to see how hard he hits. I really want to see bro. Let’s see all the legends, the myths because you’re ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. But I have an iron chin, people know that,” Jake said.

Article continues after ad

“I take shots so, I think people are underestimating me being able to deal with his power and that is something that will make it interesting obviously.”

Timestamp of 3:30

The ‘Problem Child’ stated that he isn’t nervous about the fight either. “I’m excited, I literally can’t wait to look across the ring and see him and give him a f**king death stare,” he said.

To hammer home the point that he isn’t too worried about the Tyson fight, Jake has also stated that he’s open to fighting Ryan Garcia after it too, and that he isn’t going to quit boxing regardless of the result.

Article continues after ad