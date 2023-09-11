IShowSpeed ‘punched’ KSI during Sidemen Charity Match but stream missed it

IShowSpeed actually landed a punch on KSI during the Sidemen Charity Match, but people probably missed it as it wasn’t shown on the stream.

The Sidemen Charity Match has been getting bigger and bigger every year, as it has now become one of the most highly-anticipated annual events on the YouTube calendar.

This year’s installment, played in front of 62,000 at West Ham’s London Stadium, was the biggest to date in terms of crowd size as well as viewers on the stream. 2.6 million fans tuned in to watch The Sidemen run out 8-5 winners against the YouTube All-Stars in an action-packed game that was full of hijinx.

However, the majority of that viewing audience probably missed a pretty funny moment when IShowSpeed landed a punch on KSI’s back just moments before the British YouTube star saved his penalty.

IShowSpeed ‘punched’ KSI during Sidemen Charity Match

That’s right, if you didn’t manage to catch the game as it happened on Saturday, September 9, KSi got a big set of bragging rights over Speed as he managed to keep him from scoring.

Speed’s best chance came from the penalty spot, however, just after it was awarded by referee Mark Clattenburg, there was a classic bit of pushing and pulling from players. Speed, Kai Cenat, and Chunkz all surrounded a furious KSI, and the lot of them squared up as if they wanted to fight.

It appeared to be fun and games for the most part – especially as Kai threw a hilarious jumping kick at no one – but Speed did manage to land a small punch on KSI’s back in the midst of it.

At the time, the stream had cut to the referee’s chest cam, so the actual broadcast didn’t show it. Though, one fan – quantumcaza – managed to capture the not-so-hurtful punch in an Instagram story. The clip has now racked up over 9 million views online.

The glancing punch definitely isn’t the worst one that KSI has ever taken, especially given that he’s in the middle of an intense training camp ahead of his October 14 fight with Tommy Fury.

If it even registered for him is unknown, but they were clearly all made up by full-time as the content creators all posed for photos with one another to celebrate the day.