IShowSpeed gets Rio Ferdinand to react to his shocking penalty miss at Sidemen Charity match

YouTube star IShowSpeed got former professional footballer Rio Ferdinand to react to his shocking penalty miss at the 2023 Sidemen Charity match.

This year’s Sidemen Charity match was by far the biggest we’ve seen yet from the UK YouTube stars. Following 2022’s tremendous success, this time around the Sidemen took over the London Stadium, the home of West Ham football club.

Selling out over 60,000 seats and bringing together some of the biggest YouTubers and influencers from around the world to take part on the pitch, ultimately over £2,425,855 was raised — which will be shared across five different charities.

Per usual, the match was nothing but action-packed, with goals flying in the net left, right, and center just minutes after kick-off. There were many notable highlights during the game, from lifelong West Ham fan Behzinga scoring the first goal, to YouTuber Max Fosh showing the referee a reverse Uno card after being booked with a yellow.

Of course, we couldn’t go without mentioning IShowSpeed‘s antics on the pitch. From slide-tackling MrBeast, who picked up a minor injury, to punching KSI, it’s fair to say the 18-year-old tore up the pitch.

Rio Ferdinand reacts to IShowSpeed’s penalty at Sidemen Charity match

The most shocking moment from the young YouTube star came in the 55th minute, where the YouTube Allstars were awarded a penalty.

IShowSpeed stepped up to take it, while KSI stood between the goalposts. Looking to follow in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo and score in front of millions, the YouTuber instead failed miserably, missing the penalty kick as KSI jumped to make the save.

After going viral, and becoming a laughing stock among fans in the process, Speed got former professional footballer Rio Ferdinand to react to the shocking penalty miss during a September 11 livestream.

“Too tentative, too weak,” the former footballer reacted to the penalty. “You need to have the conviction, you need to f**king go man, and go , ‘Bang! This is me.'”

“You weren’t intent on scoring, you were more scared to miss,” Ferdinand explained, to which Speed agreed. “You’re right. That’s exactly what I was thinking.”

He added: “That’s exactly what I was thinking. I was too scared, I was more focused on not missing rather than scoring bro.”

In the end, and after breaking viewership records, the Sidemen FC kept up their winning streak over the Allstars, with the scoreline settling at a staggering 8-5.