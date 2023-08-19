IShowSpeed to potentially miss Sidemen Charity Match after hospitalization

YouTube star IShowSpeed may miss this year’s Sidemen Charity Match after his recent hospitalization in Japan with an intense sinus infection.

On July 28, 2023, IShowSpeed shared an update on his health while in Japan, revealing he was currently undergoing a cluster headache, making it difficult for him to even open his eyes.

Just a few days later it was revealed the YouTube star had been rushed to hospital with an intense sinus infection — which resulted in his right eye being severely swollen shut. Thankfully, the 18-year-old has since made a recovery, returning home to the States, and continuing business as usual with his live streams.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, Speed may miss out on the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match, which is expected to be the biggest yet with over 60,000 fans in attendance.

IShowSpeed might miss Sidemen Charity Match

In the build-up to the September 9 event, the Sidemen have slowly teased who we’ll be seeing on the pitch. So far, there have been several massive figures confirmed to be putting their boots on, including MrBeast and xQc.

IShowSpeed was also among the few already confirmed to be playing after KSI promised him a spot if he completed 20 kickups — a challenge that he’d complete. However, Speed’s invitation announcement has been mysteriously deleted.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, in an August 16 live stream, the YouTube star revealed that his doctors believe he may not even be fit enough to participate.

Article continues after ad

“Chat, do you all think I’ll be going to the charity match? Do you all think I will be well enough to play in the charity match?” he asked his fans. “Because my doctors right now say a whole different story.”

He added: “Chat, my doctors are telling me a whole different story right now.”

Article continues after ad

There are still a couple of weeks to go until the Sidemen Charity Match is expected to kick off — meaning there’s still a chance Speed can make a full recovery before then. We’ll just have to wait and see whether or not he walks out of the tunnel on the big day.