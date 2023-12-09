IShowSpeed berates KSI & claims he’s a “b*tch” ahead of sparring match

YouTube star IShowSpeed has put KSI on blast for being “scared” and a “b*tch” ahead of their scheduled sparring match.

In late November, IShowSpeed called out KSI to spar in boxing, urging the YouTube star to pick a date and time so the two could battle it out.

KSI saw it as a perfect opportunity, and went straight to stealing Jake Paul’s spotlight, as he accepted the challenge to go toe-to-toe with Speed in the early hours of the morning on December 16 — at precisely the same time ‘The Problem Child’ will touch gloves with Andre August for his next boxing match.

Ahead of their scheduled sparring session, which will be streamed on IShowSpeed’s official YouTube channel for free, potentially taking eyes off Jake Paul’s fight, Speed has lashed out at KSI, calling him a “b*tch.”

Speed lashes out at KSI ahead of sparring match

After promising to “kick KSI’s ass” it seems Speed is frustrated with his opponent. Replying to a Twtter/X post on December 8, where KSI fantasized about just how many views their fight could get, Speed hit out, calling him a “b*tch” and “scared” for not letting them wear 8-ounce gloves.

“Your b*tch a** not letting me use 8-ounce gloves somebody scared,” he wrote.

It’s worth noting that KSI vs IShowSpeed is not an officially sanctioned boxing match, where we’d typically see 8oz or 10oz gloves used for professional fights.

Instead, the two internet stars will be sparring for charity, where 12oz or 14oz gloves are commonly used. All donations will go to the Anthony Walker Foundation, which aims to tackle racism by “providing educational opportunities, victim support services and by promoting equity and inclusion for all.”

It’s unclear what rules we’ll see for KSI and Speed’s sparring match, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated with any news right here on Dexerto when we learn more. Meanwhile, check out our hub for all the latest influencer boxing matches.