IShowSpeed’s training ends in embarrassment ahead of KSI sparring match

IShowSpeed’s training ahead of his sparring match with YouTube star KSI ended in complete disaster and embarrassment.

Just as Jake Paul will touch gloves with Andre August for his next fight on December 15, KSI and IShowSpeed will throw down in a charity sparring match at the same time.

On November 28, Speed called out the Prime co-founder to spar, vowing he’ll “kick his ass” if he accepts the offer. Lo and behold, KSI agreed to the challenge, but on the condition that they’d go blow-for-blow at the same time his rival Jake Paul will be stepping into the ring.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ahead of their face-off, Speed has started preparing with some training. Nevertheless, his most recent session ended in embarrassment after taking the wrong step.

IShowSpeed lands himself in freezing cold pool while sparring

During his December 10 live stream, Speed put on his gear and touched gloves with his trainer in his backyard by the pool for a little sparring session.

All was going well for Speed, who managed to land a few shots on his training partner. That was until the YouTube star took a few too many steps backward and found himself plunging into his freezing cold pool.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

From there, the 18-year-old decided enough was enough, calling it quits for the day, and began taking off his gloves. “I think I’m done for today man,” he said while trying to catch his breath. “F**k bro, f**k man.”

Article continues after ad

Ahead of their scheduled charity throwdown, Speed called on help from the “best boxer of all time” Manny Pacquiao to train him before sparring with KSI. However, ‘PacMan’ hasn’t got back to him yet.

Article continues after ad

The two YouTube stars will be battling it out for charity, with all donations going to the Anthony Walker Foundation, which aims to tackle racism by “providing educational opportunities, victim support services and by promoting equity and inclusion for all.”

Make sure to check out our guide on how to watch the sparring match with KSI right here on Dexerto.