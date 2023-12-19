IShowSpeed actually thought he was “dying” after getting punched by KSI

IShowSpeed has claimed KSI made him feel like he was “dying” as he was left breathless from a punch to the chest during his sparring session with the YouTuber.

In late November, streaming star IShowSpeed called out the self-proclaimed king and pioneer of influencer boxing, KSI, to a sparring match.

To much surprise, the British YouTuber star accepted Speed’s challenge, but on the terms that the two would go blow-for-blow at the same time, Jake Paul would be stepping into the ring for his next fight.

Article continues after ad

After much anticipation, finally, on early December 16, IShowSpeed and KSI geared up and put on their gloves to go toe-for-toe.

Article continues after ad

IShowSpeed says hit from KSI made him feel like he was “dying”

While not an officially sanctioned boxing match, KSI and IShowSpeed stepped into the ring in front of hundreds of thousands watching at home.

Clearly not an even contest, given KSI’s experience in boxing over the past couple of years, Speed was wearing some protective gear for their friendly scrap. Nevertheless, a body shot that sent him to the canvas left him feeling like he was “dying” according to the streamer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In a recent December 17 live stream, Speed reacted to clips of him in the ring, where he admitted that he couldn’t breathe after being hit by ‘The Nightmare’. “He hit me like right there,” Speed said while pointing at the center of his chest. “I couldn’t breathe.”

Article continues after ad

He continued: “It felt like all the oxygen just went out of my body and it felt like I just exhaled. I don’t know it was weird as f**k. I thought I was dying bro.”

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, neither of them got hurt during their friendly, yet intense fight behind closed doors, in which Speed ultimately walked out victorious as KSI forfeited in the fourth round to give him the win.

However, it’s fair to say the 18-year-old isn’t pleased by the way it came to an end, with him furious that he was “played” and “lil bro’d” by the Prime co-founder in front of his fans.