IShowSpeed irate after KSI “lil bro’d” him during lopsided sparring match 

IShowSpeed has revealed he’s not happy with how KSI forfeited their match, claiming he was “played” by the influencer-boxer in front of his own stream.

In hopes of raising money for the Anthony Walker Foundation, YouTube streamer Darren ‘IShowSpeed’ Watkins Jr. faced off against Olajide Olayinka Williams ‘KSI’ Olatunji in the boxing ring last Friday on December 15.

Despite having agreed to 6 rounds before the spar, KSI chose to tap out and forfeit his win after IShowSpeed appeared to be struggling halfway through the match. This resulted in the latter breaking down and demanding they continue — though to no avail.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now IShowSpeed has shared his thoughts, revealing he feels “played” and claiming KSI “lil bro’d him”.

With IShowSpeed returning to YouTube streaming for the first time since the match, it didn’t take long before viewers in the chat were bringing up KSI’s control and dominance throughout the fight.

“I just started my stream, I don’t want to hear this s***,” IShowSpeed exclaimed, before agreeing to address the fight after seeing the memes that had been made mocking his performance.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I was mad… I was like mad crying. I was mad because like, bro we agreed on 6 rounds, right?” the Youtuber began. “Obviously chat, I wasn’t winning that well… then KSI came over to me — he basically lil bro’d me. He f****** lil bro’d me in front of everybody. And I didn’t even have the chance to f****** stick up for myself.”

Article continues after ad

“I didn’t have the chance to show my skills… he came over to me and said ‘You know what bro, let’s just stop,'” IShowSpeed continued. “He said this in front of the stream bro, he basically tried to play me. He basically played me in front of my own stream… I would’ve won that fight if it would have kept going.”

Article continues after ad

He also revealed that although KSI had texted him after the match, IShowSpeed was “too mad” to respond, certain he would have “got some good shots in” if the fight had continued. Fans, however, were less convinced.

Article continues after ad

“Bro you’re not a boxer, KSI has trained for a few years, and has had professional fights. What is there to be ashamed of?” one person wrote. Another said, “He didn’t lil bro you, stupid Even if he did, how is that a bad thing? … Comeback stronger let it be a lesson for you…. you were finished, your cardio isn’t there and you were taking too many shots to the solar plexus. You’ll get better, put in more work.”

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.