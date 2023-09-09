Sidemen Charity Match 2023 breaks previous viewership world record

The 2022 Sidemen Charity Match broke the world record for most viewed livestreamed sporting event on YouTube, and the 2023 event has shattered that record, according to MrBeast’s claims about its concurrent viewer count.

The Sidemen Charity Match has become a yearly staple that brings together some of the world’s biggest content creators for a match that pits these creators against each other in the name of charity.

While the event was created in the name of charity, and millions get raised either way, fans of these creators get invested in the team made up of their favorites winning.

As a result of the storytelling around the event and the hype behind these creators, the Sidemen Charity Match has yet again broken its own previous viewership record, according to MrBeast’s claimed concurrent viewer count.

Sidemen Charity Match 2023 breaks prior viewership record

As content creators have gained bigger followings and more ways to reach them, a massive wave of competitively-oriented livestream events has seen people’s favorite influencers clash for bragging rights.

And, while the Sidemen Charity Match hasn’t quite reached the heights of something like Ibai’s La Velada del Año 3 boxing event at a staggering 3.4 million viewers, 2022’s Sidemen Match holds the record for most viewed YouTube livestreamed sporting event on YouTube.

Or, at least it did until 2023’s event broke that record, according to MrBeast.

With the previous Guinness World Record clocking the viewer count in 2022 at exactly 2,558,501 viewers, MrBeast’s projection would have allowed the event to shatter its previous record.

And, while the viewership record was still broken, it wasn’t quite as big a difference as MrBeast thought.

With 2,562,949 viewers, the event just barely eclipsed its prior record by a little over 4k viewers. This massive, record-breaking turnout allowed these creators to raise millions for charity, but it’s still around a million views away from topping what Ibai’s doing on Twitch.

Whether or not the Sidemen can find a way to bridge the gap next year remains to be seen.