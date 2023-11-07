IShowSpeed fans chant ‘I Show Meat’ during live event

IShowSpeed was furious with fans mocking him with ‘I Show Meat’ chants during his first live show in London.

IShowSpeed is one of the world’s biggest live streamers, making his mark on YouTube as one of the platform’s most-watched broadcasters after being permanently banned from Twitch in December 2021.

The 18-year-old has quickly become a household name, not only the vast world of live streaming, but also in football through his love and mega-obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo — even landing himself an invite to the prestigious Ballon d’Or Award ceremony.

Since his rise to fame, the YouTube star has become known for his offbeat moments, such as setting off fireworks in his home on more than one occasion, or doing science experiments in his bedroom that go horribly wrong.

IShowSpeed fans chant ‘I Show Meat’ at live show

In August, IShowSpeed accidentally flashed his viewers during a live stream, which instantly went viral across social media. Afterward, the YouTuber lashed out at his fans, slamming them for reposting the viral wardrobe malfunction.

Ever since, the incident has been a running joke in his community, with even his dad jumping in on the fun calling him ‘I Show Meat’ – something Speed didn’t take too lightly. Not only that, but his dad even made an entire music video about the incident.

On November 5, Speed hosted his first-ever live show at Indigo at The O2, a venue with a capacity of 2,750, where viewers showed up in the masses.

Before the show even began, fans had already started mocking the YouTube star, where they could be heard repeatedly chanting ‘I Show Meat.’

Walking out onto the stage, it was clear Speed wasn’t impressed, to say the least, telling his fans to “shut the f**k up” with their chants.

It seems the incident is going to haunt the YouTube star for a long time to come in spite of his protests.