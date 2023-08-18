IShowSpeed rages at viewers reposting viral wardrobe malfunction

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed lost his cool during a recent stream where he addressed his viral wardrobe malfunction.

IShowSpeed blew up the internet on August 16 when he accidentally flashed the world after getting a bit too excited during a YouTube broadcast.

Footage of the unfortunate incident spread across social media, with viewers worldwide getting a blinding glimpse of the YouTuber when he exposed himself.

While Speed wasn’t banned by YouTube, he is sick of hearing about his wardrobe malfunction and let his viewers know how he really feels.

Article continues after ad

YouTube/IShowSpeed IShowSpeed wasn’t banned for flashing his audience.

IShowSpeed freaks out discussing flashing incident on stream

During an August 18 broadcast two days after the unfortunate incident, Speed laid into viewers who had been reposting the video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Article continues after ad

“Like bro, how the fk would you f**king feel motherf**ker?” he exploded, standing up. “How the fk would you feel?”

Fully standing, Speed continued to repeat the question in an effort to drive his point home, screaming at the top of his lungs.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“How would you feel? Just because you didn’t have any clean f**king underwear? You had no clean underwear so you put on some goddamn pants! How would you feel?!” he roared.

Article continues after ad

By now, Speed’s chat spammed messages telling him to chill out, but the YouTuber wasn’t having any of it, continuing to scream and shout and let it all out.

Article continues after ad

“I’m sick of f**king chilling! You can’t chill! Don’t tell me to calm down. Every time I open up my phone…” he continued, finally appearing to relax a touch.

There’s no doubt that this is a challenging time in the young streamer’s life, but he’s not the only one who has had a wardrobe malfunction during a broadcast.

Article continues after ad

Last year, Pokimane accidentally revealed a bit too much, and before that, a similar thing happened to Amouranth when she rolled around while playing with her dogs on Twitch.