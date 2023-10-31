IShowSpeed under fire for viral reaction to Messi winning Ballon d’Or

Streaming star IShowSpeed has drawn some flak for his reaction to seeing Lionel Messi win his eighth Ballon d’Or title, as he barked while everyone else was giving him a standing ovation.

Since bursting onto the streaming scene, IShowSpeed has pretty much engrained himself into the footballing world. He regularly plays FIFA, well EA SPORTS FC these days, on stream and has linked up with some of the biggest stars around.

Everyone knows he’s the premier Cristiano Ronaldo fan and refuses to back down when it comes to admitting that Lionel Messi has long surpassed him as the greatest footballer ever.

Well, when Messi was being crowned with his eighth Ballon d’Or title in recognition of what he’d done to help Argentina win the 2022 World Cup, Speed was invited to be there. However, he’s come under a bit of criticism.

IShowSpeed under fire for barking at Balon d’Or award show

That’s right, Speed was invited to the Balon d’Or gala in Paris and was able to mingle with some of the biggest stars around. He took photos with Erling Haaland, Vinicus Jr, Eden Hazard, Jude Bellingham, and more.

However, it was his reaction to Messi’s win that prompted some backlash. As the Argentine forward was presented with the award, the attendees in the room started to rise to their feet and begin a standing ovation.

Speed sat there looking disappointed to begin with before he launched into his signature bark and shouting. That prompted some interesting looks from those sitting around him, as well as questions online about him being there.

“Why do they give this man any attention?” one viewer asked. “Who even invited him to this?” quizzed another. “Am I getting old or is this just not funny in the slightest?” another commented.

"Always gotta be at the centre of attention, even at massive events like this. Prime example of a narcissist," another said.

Some of Speed’s regular fans, naturally, found it funny but the wider footballing community.