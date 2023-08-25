IShowSpeed confronts his father for saying “I Show Meat”

YouTube star IShowSpeed confronted his father in a live-streamed Facetime call after finding out his dad had mocked his viral wardrobe incident by singing “I Show Meat.”

IShowSpeed is one of the internet’s most prominent broadcasters. Currently, the streamer boasts over 19 million subscribers on YouTube, dominating viewership on the platform alongside fellow creator Dr Disrespect.

Unfortunately, his viewers got an unexpected eyeful during an August 16 broadcast after Speed accidentally flashed his fans while playing Five Nights at Freddy’s.

The moment instantly went viral online, with netizens instantly reposting clips of the incident all over social media.

Speed made it clear that he was embarrassed by the ordeal and was tired of people continually posting the mishap all over the internet… but it doesn’t look like his dad got the message.

Just a few days later, Speed’s dad was streaming on TikTok when he sang the words ‘I Show Meat,’ a popular meme poking fun at Speed’s wardrobe malfunction based on his screen name.

IShowSpeed confronts his father for seemingly making fun of wardrobe malfunction

Fans were left shocked that the streamer’s own father would do this, given Speed’s passionate plea to viewers that they leave well enough alone… so Speed took matters into his own hands and called up his pops during a broadcast on August 24.

Speed’s fans got to watch the entire Facetime call between the YouTuber and his dad, who instantly apologized after his son confronted him over the incident.

“I’m sorry, man,” he said. “I didn’t mean it, dude. I didn’t mean it like that. You know, bro, they kept saying it on my Live. So I was like, ‘I Show,’ you know… I didn’t mean it like that. You know how I am, son.”

“I didn’t call you that, I was calling myself that!” he continued after Speed questioned him further. “If you go through the stream, you’ll see that I was calling myself that. I wasn’t calling you that. I was calling myself the originator! They’re just clipping out the wrong part. .. I was trying to take the heat off you. You’re my man!”

Despite their conversation, Speed didn’t seem convinced, telling his dad, “it just doesn’t make sense to me.” Luckily, the two seemed to sort out their differences at the end of the call, and everything is looking hunky dory for the father/son duo at the time of writing.

Speed also managed to avoid being banned on YouTube as a result of the situation, with the platform claiming they recognized the incident as a mistake and noted that the streamer had removed his broadcast from the platform right after it happened.