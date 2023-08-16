IShowSpeed accidentally flashes audience in YouTube stream

Popular streamer IShowSpeed accidentally flashed himself to an audience of thousands of viewers, leaving both him and his fans totally shocked.

IShowSpeed has just made his big streaming comeback after being rushed to the hospital last month due to a severe sinus infection.

The streamer’s right eye was completely swollen, and he was experiencing a headache so great that he claimed he feared for his life.

Luckily, he has since recovered and officially returned to streaming on August 15 after reaching 19 million subscribers on YouTube. However, his broadcast the very next day captured fans’ attention for a totally different reason.

Instagram: ishowspeedlikesdudes

IShowSpeed risks YouTube ban just a day after returning to streaming

During a live stream on August 16, IShowSpeed was popping off after getting scared during a playthrough of Five Nights at Freddy’s when he accidentally exposed himself on camera.

Speed quickly sat down after realizing what had happened, seemingly shocked that he’d accidentally flashed his privates to an audience of 24,000 people.

“Oh my god,” he said, and seemingly ended the stream straight afterwards.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their shock and surprise at the situation, with many believing he will be banned from streaming just after making his big comeback a day prior.

It’s true that YouTube’s policies prohibit content that includes “the depiction of clothed or unclothed genitals, breasts, or buttocks that are meant for sexual gratification,” including “the depiction of sexual acts, or fetishes that are meant for sexual gratification.”

While Speed’s account has yet to be banned, fans are almost certain it won’t be long before it is. Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto for more updates on this ongoing story.