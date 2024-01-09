Selena Gomez reveals what she told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes 2024

Selena Gomez revealed what she told her BFF Taylor Swift following rumors she was dissing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Selena Gomez is no stranger to media-fed controversy. Throughout her career, she’s been a topic of conversation, whether it’s about who she’s dating (currently, Benny Blanco) or a lack of comment on political issues.

She now finds herself in another flurry of rumors and speculation. During the 2024 Golden Globes, Gomez was seen speaking with Taylor Swift and her friend when the camera caught part of the conversation. While the exchange was inaudible, many believed she was gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who began dating in 2023.

Setting the record straight, the pop singer commented on an Instagram post to clarify what was said in the conversation.

Twitter: PopBase Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift talk at the 2024 Golden Globes

Selena Gomez shuts down rumors she was dissing Timothée Chalamet

E! News posted on Instagram, writing, “We’d love to know if Selena Gomez was really gossiping about Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet.”

Gomez showed up in the comments to put rumors to bed, once and for all. “Noooooo, I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she said. “Not that that’s anyone business.”

While going for a late-night stroll on January 8, Chalamet was approached by TMZ, who pushed to get a straight answer about the nature of Gomez and Jenner’s relationship. When asked if the two were feuding, Chalamet said, point-blank, “No… They’re good.”

The actor also confirmed that Jenner did not deny Gomez a photo with him. A source also went on record to state that “she was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” adding the singer “never even saw or spoke to them.”

