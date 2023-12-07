Selena Gomez defends relationship with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez blasted fans after confirming her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco.

Part of the charm and reliability of Selena Gomez’s TikTok has been her various clips lamenting how single she is. As recent as September 2023, the singer posted a clip using “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper.

Gomez even released a song over the summer called “Single Soon,” in which she details the crash of a relationship and the inevitable single life. “I’m gonna do what I wanna do,” she sings.

Article continues after ad

However, it looks like love is in the air again, as Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco via Instagram. Fans, on the other hand, were less than enthused, prompting the pop singer to post a series of responses in defense of her new beau.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: selenagomez Selena Gomez poses in candid Instagram pic

Selena Gomez blasts fans after confirming relationship with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez first confirmed dating rumors by leaving the simple word “facts” on a post made by Popfactions on Instagram. Her comment was met with a fan frenzy, many of whom couldn’t quite understand how the two ended up together.

Article continues after ad

“Selena has the world at her feet, could date a rich, educated, mature handsome man that would treat her with love and respect, share her same values and life goals,” wrote one user, “but she keeps on choosing these crusty, problematic music men.”

Gomez was quick on the defense, simply writing, “Lol oh sweet girl. So off.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Other comments she left were a bit more incisive. “I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve,” she wrote, responding to another scathing comment. “I appreciate your misguided input but I’m growing.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

She then added: “Don’t feel free to grow with me just know I’m not going to be with a f***boy ever again.”

Many fans took to bringing Justin Bieber into the conversation. “Benny is friends with Justin and worships him every other day,” one user wrote. “Birds of a feather. You have no self-respect that’s why you dare men who hate you.”

It has not been confirmed whether Gomez’s last comment was directed toward her ex Justin Bieber. But many speculate it might be the case. Even if it is, Gomez appears to be happier than she ever has.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.