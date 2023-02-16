Noah Beck teases new music career after Dixie D’Amelio breakup

TikTok star Noah Beck is starting a music career, teasing his first upcoming song in a post on his private Instagram account following his breakup with ex-girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio.

Many high-profile TikTok stars have begun to branch out from their careers as online entertainers to dip their toes into other fields.

For example, Addison Rae — one of TikTok’s most-followed personalities — has signed a multi-film deal with Netflix after her debut in ‘He’s All That’ in 2021.

A slew of other TikTok stars have decided to get into the music biz, including names like Chase Hudson, Nessa Barrett, and Dixie D’Amelio.

Dixie D’Amelio Dixie D’Amelio has collabed with the likes of Wiz Khalifa and even toured with Big Time Rush in Summer 2022.

In fact, Dixie has essentially shifted into a full-time music artist, having released her first album, A Letter to Me, in June 2022.

Noah Beck teases new song on Instagram

Now, Noah Beck has entered the fray of influencers starting a music career as evidenced by his most recent post on his private Instagram account, ‘MrBoahNeck.’

In a screenshotted post, Beck shared a few .wav files titled “From the Start,” presumably the title of his debut single. On top of that, he also shared a pic of himself in the studio standing in front of a microphone.

However, the TikToker was adamant that the news not leave his private page… which obviously didn’t happen. “If I see any of this outside this page, I’m gonna throw a fit,” he wrote. “This is for your special lil stupid eyes only.”

Fans are of two minds about Beck’s upcoming song, with some encouraging this new step in his career, while others are begging him to stick to being an influencer.

“Noah, save it,” one user wrote on Instagram tea page ‘TeaTokTalk.’ “We don’t want it. Any of it.”

“Noah Beck, please don’t release your music,” another said. “The world has gone through enough.”

“Why do people have an issue with TikTokers wanting to do things outside of TikTok?” another asked. “Like they should be allowed to do other things besides TikTok. …okay yes, they are getting advantages because of TikTok, but hey, you have to start off from somewhere.”

This latest news follows Noah’s breakup from ex-girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio, who split up in late 2022 due to differences in their busy schedules and careers.