Selena Gomez goes viral with reaction to Chris Brown’s VMA nomination

Selena Gomez’s disapproving reaction to Chris Brown’s MTV VMA award nomination is going viral on social media, with netizens calling her “iconic.”

Selena stunned fans when she attended the VMAs donning a beautiful halter-neck red gown, before securing the award for Best Afrobeats thanks to her feature on Rema’s bop ‘Calm Down.’

However, while the singer received several nominations and won the ceremony’s first Afrobeats award, it was her hilarious reaction to Chris Brown being a nominee that stole the show.

The controversial ‘Under the Influence’ singer was nominated in the Best R&B category for his feature on Chlöe’s ‘How Does It Feel,’ but lost to SZA’s hit single ‘Shirt.’

As the nominees were being read out, cameras caught Selena scrunching her nose and seemingly sneering at the same time Brown’s name was read.

Many fans were left in hysterics over the songstress’ disapproving face, as they applauded her for being ‘real’ and ‘relatable.’

“She represents all of us,” one supporter wrote. “Selena Gomez grimacing and not clapping when a Chris Brown song was said during the nominees… love her,” another said. “One thing about Selena is that you always know exactly what she’s thinking at any given moment,” someone else quipped.

Others, however, criticized her for “acting shady” towards Chris, leading the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star to immediately respond to the online discussions.

In a post on her Instagram Story straight after the awards ceremony, she wrote: “I’ll never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”

Chris Brown also shared a post on his Instagram Story, seemingly responding to Selena’s viral reaction, by simply writing: “Let me mind my business.”

