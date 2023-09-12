Tana Mongeau says Noah Beck or Vinnie Hacker hooked up with A-list celebrity

Tana Mongeau dished on a “crazy” rumor she heard about either Noah Beck or Vinnie Hacker possibly hooking up with a celebrity… and fans are freaking out.

Noah Beck and Vinnie Hacker are two of Gen Z’s top male influencers. Both rose to fame primarily on TikTok, although Beck often vlogs his travels abroad on YouTube, while Hacker is a dedicated streamer on Twitch.

These two have garnered quite a massive fanbase for themselves — in no small part thanks to their good looks and charm, boasting a combined following of 49 million fans on TikTok alone.

They’re also best friends and often travel together, as seen in various posts on their social media accounts… but fellow influencer Tana Mongeau says they’ve been getting up to some eye-popping hijinks on their globetrotting adventures.

Instagram: vinniehacker Noah and Vinnie are close friends and influencers.

Tana Mongeau says Vinnie Hacker or Noah Beck had a “crazy” hookup with mystery person

During an episode of her ‘Canceled’ podcast, Mongeau dished on a “crazy” rumor she heard about the two TikTokers, saying that one of them had hooked up with someone who “blew her socks off.”

“I just found out a crazy rumor,” an excited Tana gushed to her co-host. “Of someone that one of those two people allegedly hooked up with. And it blew my socks off!”

Although it’s unclear which of the two TikTokers she’s talking about, many fans are convinced that it was Noah who possibly hooked up with a celebrity due to his A-List connections.

Noah has been seen at quite a few major events with Hollywood stars and even has ties to celebs like MGK, so it makes sense that fans are pinning him as the possible guy.

For Noah’s part, it looks like he’s currently single after famously parting ways with now ex-girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio last year. Since then, it’s been anyone’s guess as to the state of his love life — although Tana seems convinced he’s looking for romance in high places.