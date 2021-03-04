Is Jerika back together? Jake Paul's date with Erika Costell sparks relationship rumors - Dexerto

Jake Paul and Erika Costell have been seen mingling together in a few different clips, making some believe that the ‘Jerika’ YouTube couple could get back together again soon.

Jake Paul and Costell were one of YouTube’s biggest celeb pairings in 2017. Social media would light up soon after every upload, which was especially true when they released a music video collab called ‘JERIKA.’

Advertisement

Paul went public with their split later in November 2018, not long after a Shane Dawson documentary about the embattled YouTuber released. Around December of that year, Jake said he had plans to salvage the relationship.

But in 2021, there’s been indications that the two social media stars could find a way back to each other after Paul’s been “unblocked,” as he puts it.

Advertisement

(Timestamp at 15:39 for mobile viewers)

Advertisement

While it isn’t clear that they’re dating again, Paul was fine fanning the flames of speculation titling his video “I Took Erika On A Date (Jerika Reunites).”

In a March 3 upload, Paul gave a look at his and Erika’s 2021 kayaking trip which showed the two closely apart. While the footage cut doesn’t show the two interact much at all, this comes on the heels of more sightings with the two together.

Advertisement

On February 28, Jake tweeted a video of him and Erika riding in the backseat of a car when they got a bit playful with each other.

Read more: Tommy Fury challenges Jake Paul to boxing fight

It’s been four years since the height of their relationship sent two big YouTube fandoms aflame, and their latest trip together has been lighting up the comments section for a possible new relationship.

Advertisement

“I’m almost 18, but ngl 14 year old me is LIVINGGG for this,” on YouTube commenter said.

“It’s actually nostalgic to see them together, back then remembering the good old times 3-4 years ago when YouTube was awesome and life was good. Makes me feel sad to what we have come to now but I feel good watching old stuff and being nostalgic. Hoping best for the future,” another said.

Read more: Tana Mongeau may have thrown shade at Madison Beer

In his YouTube video, Jake joked about being “single for life,” but it’s clear that many are hoping Erika and him will give it another shot.