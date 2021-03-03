Tommy Fury challenges Jake Paul to boxing fight after trash talk to Tyson Fury - Dexerto

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul is calling out his fellow fighters left and right — and he may have already gotten a bite, thanks to a timely response from up-and-coming boxer Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul is certainly on a tear in the world of combat sports: After kicking off his boxing career on the undercard of the Logan Paul vs KSI fight in 2018, Jake has scored two victories since going pro, finishing off NBA star Nate Robinson and YouTuber AnEsonGib with clean victories.

Now, he’s gearing up for his first bout with a “true” fighter, and is set to throw down with former UFC pro Ben Askren on April 17 — but he may already have his next fight lined up, if his latest interaction with Tommy Fury is anything to go by.

On March 2, Paul called out a slew of high-profile fighters in a heated Instagram stories video, one of whom was two-time heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury. Tyson had actually challenged Paul to take on his younger brother, Tommy Fury, a professional British boxer and reality TV star.

massive congratulations to @tommytntfury for smashing records on @btsport tommy slaughtered to competition over the weekend! including America’s biggest boxing star Canelo Alvarez. wow 😳 just wow 😳 @espn @dazngroup @SkySports ✅ @jakepaul where you at? pic.twitter.com/W5ITT5mdIR — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 1, 2021

Unfortunately, Paul didn’t have many kind words for this possibility, and urged Tommy to call him out himself.

“I like Tyson Fury, but damn, if Tyson Fury took a sh**, it would be this little brother, literally just like this little kid,” the YouTuber joked. “My point is here, if you’re Tyson Fury’s little brother, if you wanna fight me, don’t let your big bro do sh** for you, log on to Instagram, Twitter, and call me out for your f***ing self bro.”

Tommy has seemingly risen up to the challenge, as evidenced by a response video he tweeted out just a couple hours later.

“So, I see somebody’s having a little bit of something to say,” Fury began. “Mr. Jake Paul — I don’t need anybody to do my dirty work. I’m calling you out myself, right now. You can fight me anytime, anyplace, anywhere. All you’ve got to do is get in touch.”

While Jake has yet to respond to Tommy’s callout, this would certainly be an interesting matchup for fans and critics, alike — especially considering how Paul’s upcoming fight with Askren goes.