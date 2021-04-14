Is Addison Rae back on Twitter? TikTok star returns after #RIPAddisonRae fiasco - Dexerto

TikTok star Addison Rae has returned to Twitter after suddenly deactivating her profile as rumors that she had passed away circulated across the popular social media application.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most popular content creators. Boasting over 79 million followers and even scoring her own makeup line, Rae has become quite a celebrity in her own right — but with great fame comes, well… a great amount of rumors, apparently.

Late on April 12, Addison Rae’s Twitter account disappeared, with curious users being met with a screen that said “Tweets aren’t loading right now.”

This led to a slew of speculation regarding why she had decided to apparently deactivate. The star had previously been hacked across multiple accounts, prompting some fans to wonder if this hadn’t happened again.

That wasn’t the only thing worrying her viewers, though; a hashtag spreading across Twitter appeared to claim that Rae had passed away, simply reading, “#RIPAddisonRae.”

While the exact origin of the hashtag is unclear, some users are stating that Kpop fans began to spread the term online, claiming that she had died in a car accident — although their reasoning for purportedly doing so is also up in the air.

Apparently it was started by a few kpop fans so that their fancams could get more views. — Flo Milli Sh*t🧚🏽‍♀️ (@blxckgf) April 14, 2021

Luckily, Rae has come back online and is posting, putting fans’ minds at ease — but this is far from the first time that such rumors have been spread regarding TikTok’s biggest stars.

Charli D’Amelio was also a subject of death rumors a few months prior, with one “clairvoyant” prediction YouTube channel stating that she would similarly die in a car crash on a specific date and time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)

Charli even had to reassure fans that she was alive and well after the date had passed. Addison’s current predicament only adds to the conversation regarding harassment against content creators — and unfounded rumors spreading about celebrities, in general.