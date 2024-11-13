LifeandScars returns after overdose death hoax by taking drugs on stream

TikTok star LifeandScars returned to social media following rumors that he’d died of an overdose, making his comeback with a live stream on November 12 where he appeared to smoke fentanyl.

On Friday, October 17, friends of popular TikToker LifeandScars, also known for his catchphrase ‘Game is Game,’ claimed that the influencer had allegedly died from a supposed drug overdose.

These reports were proven false later that month, with sources close to the creator revealing that he’d actually been arrested and released on bail.

LifeandScars occasionally uploaded content on his TikTok page in the weeks following these rumors — but on November 12, 2024, he made his long-awaited return with two separate live streams on YouTube.

During the first broadcast, titled ‘GAME IS GAME FETTY NALL,’ the influencer used a lighter to smoke what appeared to be fentanyl. He also drank from a bottle of Skyy Vodka and a bottle that resembled Crown Royal whiskey.

YouTube: Life and Scars Fans urged Life and Scars to quit his drug use after he smoked fentanyl in his return stream.

Despite using drugs, his live streams are still available to watch on YouTube. The platform notably prohibits content that includes displays of hard drug use, including “non-educational content that shows the injection of intravenous drugs like heroin, huffing/sniffing glue, or taking tabs of acid.” Fentanyl is also included in YouTube’s list of banned substances.

It’s unclear if this would be LifeandScars’ first offense of such a nature, in which case YouTube may remove the stream and send him a notification and a warning, with no actions taken against his channel. However, repeated offenses can result in termination.

Viewers were left shocked by LifeandScars’ drug use, with one fan commenting: “All jokes aside, quit them drugs.”

“Brother’s trying to make the rumors true,” another said.

“Unc, you gotta get yourself together, for real,” yet another warned.

LifeandScars, however, didn’t want to address the drama of his supposed death and said he just wanted to “get lit” with his fans.

“Can we just act like ain’t sh*t happen?” he asked. “Because sh*t ’bout to go down, chat.”