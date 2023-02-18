IRL Twitch streamer gets phone snatched out of hands in scary moment

IRL Twitch streamer ‘DailyDasher’ had his phone stolen right out of his hands while live on stream in Brazil.

IRL live streaming continues to become more and more popular. With such uncertainty of what could happen at any time during a broadcast, millions of viewers tune in every day.

However, streamers find themselves in some pretty terrifying or sometimes even dangerous situations while on their adventures. Over the years, we’ve seen creators have heated confrontations with the public, which can escalate to life-threatening situations.

Streamers have even been robbed of their belongings while wandering the streets, which is exactly what happened to DailyDasher during a recent broadcast.

Twitch streamer’s phone stolen out of hands in Brazil

While exploring the city of Rio de Janeiro, IRL live streamer ‘DailyDasher’ had his phone stolen right out of his hands.

During the February 18 broadcast, the Twitch streamer was traveling in a taxi, where he was approached by a young woman when the car stopped moving. After striking a conversation with the woman, suddenly, she reached into the vehicle and snatched his phone right out of his hands.

“She took my phone,” the streamer exclaimed. “Okay, she took my phone. Okay, hold on,” he said as he hurried to get out of the car.

The streamer then attempted to chase the thief down, although he was met with no luck finding her. “F**k man, I thought she was nice,” he added.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a creator being robbed live, and it likely won’t be the last either. Similarly, IRL Twitch streamer Jinny recently chased down a thief who stole her phone out of her hands while walking around the streets of Argentina.