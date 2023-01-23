Twitch streamer Jinny chases after thief who stole her phone live on IRL stream

Popular IRL Twitch streamer Jinny chased down a thief who stole her phone during a broadcast on the streets of Argentina.

Jinny is one of the most popular IRL streamers in the world, frequently documenting her wild travels all across the globe and she’s grown into a mega Twitch star in the process.

The streamer has had all sorts of weird encounters over the years including losing a ton of money, being attacked by a goose and even setting fire to her own backyard.

During a January 23 broadcast, the shenanigans continued with Jinny traversing the streets of Buenos Aires when suddenly, her phone was snatched from her.

Jinny hunts down thief who stole her phone live on Twitch

As Jinny walked the streets of Argentina’s capital city, she crossed the road when out of nowhere, her phone was taken from her leading to a struggle.

In the mayhem, the streamer’s broadcast momentarily ended, but when she returned, Jinny had her phone back and revealed she chased after the robber and was able to catch up to them.

“It was a girl and a guy. A girl took my phone so I looked back and I chased her. She was slow as f**k, even I could chase her down,” Jinny explained. “Another guy was blocking me so I couldn’t chase her, but then I pushed the guy away and I ran towards the girl.”

According to Jinny, the chase continued into the subway where she was able to catch the thief and tell everyone standing in the area that the woman had taken her phone, eventually resulting in her getting it back.

It certainly takes a lot of bravery to go after thieves in a foreign country, but Jinny was not going to let anyone get away with stealing her property.

Hopefully, the rest of the streamer’s time in the South American country can go off without a hitch and she has a safe, entertaining trip.