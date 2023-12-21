‘Topless’ streamer firedancer swiftly unbanned amid Twitch censor bar controversy

The new Twitch meta has been all-encompassing on the platform, with many ‘topless’ streamers coming up with inventive ways to cover themselves up just enough to skirt by Twitch’s rule. firedancer pioneered the new censor bar meta development, but was quickly banned from the platform. Only to be unbanned less than 24 hours later.

It’s been a wild ride following Twitch’s recent meta developments. They rolled back the “artistic nudity” change pretty quickly after being overwhelmed by an influx of explicit art, but the ways that IRL streamers were taking advantage of the platform’s community guidelines remained.

Some streamers just use the camera to cut off possible nudity, to the point where some streamers have been ‘topless’ in public places. Others have created some well-placed censor bars to create the illusion of them being completely nude.

firedancer was one of the first streamers to pioneer the emerging censor bar meta, and she was quickly banned from Twitch as her channel blew up. However, to the surprise of many, she was unbanned almost immediately after.

‘Topless’ streamer unbanned almost immediately

It isn’t yet clear what the exact reason for firedancer’s ban was. Though it may seem to be her breaching Twitch’s ToS, what she’s doing on stream that seems in violation isn’t technically against the rules as long as she doesn’t show anything.

Some streamers like Morgpie and LivStixs who have done similar activity live have been hit with Twitch bans, but they’ve claimed that the reason behind their bans is unrelated.

For example, Liv claims she was banned for “solicitation” because the OnlyFans logo was shown in the reflection of her glasses. Not because she was ‘topless’ on Twitch.

In firedancer’s case, she seemed to know how long her ban was going to be. Even before she was unbanned, she claimed that Friday would be her last stream, making it pretty safe to assume she knew she’d be getting her channel back.

However, even if these streamers are getting suspended for implying nudity on stream, most of them are receiving temporary bans rather than permanent ones. That said, it isn’t yet clear how long Morgpie’s ban will be and it’s possible there are some streamers getting perma’d.

As of right now, it’s not clear what Twitch is and isn’t banning for, nor is it clear how they plan to moderate the emerging meta as more and more streamers embrace the idea of being ‘topless’ on stream.