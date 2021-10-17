How to watch Valkyrae’s major ‘two year project’ announcement on YouTube

Rachell Hofstetter, known as Valkyrae to her fans, is gearing up to reveal her mysterious “two year project.” Here’s everything you need to know and how to watch the announcement.

YouTuber Valkyrae continues to stay busy, dropping a fresh batch of merch for her fans and refusing to play Genshin Impact until a key feature is fixed. In-between this, the creator has also found time to mingle with celebrities, including the likes of Lil Nas X after a “leaked” photo began to make the rounds.

Now, Hofstetter is ready to unveil a project that has been two years in the making.

How to watch “life changing” project reveal

Valkyrae has forged a multi-faceted career path, establishing an ardent YouTube fanbase, becoming a successful model, and collaborating with some of her most popular peers. Now, it seems the content creator is ready to take on potentially the biggest project of her career so far.

On November 30 2020, Valkyrae had already put “over 6 months” of time into the project, which culminated with a “life changing” meeting to get seemingly get it off the ground.

She confirmed that the reveal will take place on October 19, at 9AM PST / 5PM BST. We expect it to be live on her YouTube channel, where the overwhelming majority of her content goes after she signed a YouTube exclusivity deal back in 2020.

October 19th, 9am PST

The two-year Project

👀🎉 pic.twitter.com/IjMziQE6SC — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) October 15, 2021

Life changing meeting done..

been working on this for over 6 months so far. I’ve never been more excited and proud of something IN MY LIFE. Keep an eye out for September 2021 🥲 — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) November 30, 2020

Despite the hype surrounding her announcement, very little is known about what it will actually entail. Her 100T collaborators CouRage and BrookeAB commented to add to the excitement, reinforcing the size of the project.

While no premiere links have been posted as of yet, we’ll be sure to keep this post updated when Valkyrae reveals more.