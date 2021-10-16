Valkyrae reveals she quit Genshin Impact over one big problem with gacha game

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has finally told her YouTube fans why she suddenly quit playing Genshin Impact, ending months of speculation and regular requests to go back to the miHoYo gacha game after a long time away.

Once upon a time, Genshin Impact was a major part of Valkyrae’s YouTube wheelhouse, with the streaming superstar often spending hours per broadcast grinding and opening packs in the flourishing gacha franchise.

Genshin Impact was released on September 28, 2020, and the colorful gacha game immediately took the western world by storm. Among those swept up in the hype was YouTube queen Valkyrae, who dived into Teyvat in a big way ⁠— right up until she put the game down for good earlier this year.

On October 14, however, a fan asked her to go back.

The YouTuber turned down her fan’s request, however, explaining she probably won’t ever return to Genshin Impact due to one big problem with miHoYo’s game.

The reason, Valkyrae revealed, is that after a certain stage, Genshin simply runs out of things to keep players entertained. Opening packs and “gambling,” as she said, was fun, but even that dried up eventually.

“I don’t want to play Genshin Impact anymore,” she said.

When Hofstetter was first playing miHoYo’s game, she “couldn’t get enough,” but as she continued grinding the ARPG, she felt like she ran out of things to do.

Valkyrae explained: “The game just got too repetitive, so I ended up just stopping. The Genshin gameplay, it was just hard for me to get excited to play it anymore. It was really fun while I was addicted, and I think it’s a really beautiful game, but yeah, I just stopped and I probably won’t go back.

“I do love the gacha system,” the YouTuber added, before laughing about how many packs she opened in her Genshin spree. “I do love it! Even the gambling.”

Related segment begins at 32:27 in the video below.

Back in her Genshin Impact heyday, Valkyrae declared miHoYo’s “addicting” game may be one of the best on the market, but that didn’t stop her drifting away.

Since then she’s pivoted to playing Dead By Daylight, Grand Theft Auto Online, and a variety of flavor-of-the-month games, as well as returning to Among Us from time to time.

The 100 Thieves star was also made co-owner of the org in April, and has gone on to appear in film clips for Machine Gun Kelly (playing Corpse Husband) and Bella Poarch.

Recently, Valkyrae made the bold attempt to lure several Twitch stars to join her at YouTube amid the Amazon leaks that rocked the streaming community.