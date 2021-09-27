Valkyrae speechless after merch sales shatter expectations in one day

Influencers and content creators are always looking for ways to further monetize their brands and selling merchandise is one of the more common ways of doing so; 100 Thieves co-owner and creator Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has just revealed how lucrative this can be.

Often referred to as the “Queen of YouTube,” Valkyrae is one of the most popular content creators and streamers out there. As well as streaming and starring in videos and campaigns for 100 Thieves, she serves as a co-owner of the popular organization, after acquiring equity in April 2021.

While these activities no doubt help Valkyrae to bolster her earnings as a creator, she also launched her long-awaited, revamped merchandise line for her fans to don and, as she revealed in a tweet, there’s plenty of interest from her ardent supporters.

“Woke up to over 20,000 merch orders in the first day,” the popular creator revealed on September 25.

How much did Valkyrae’s merch make?

If each and every order was for the lowest-priced product, a t-shirt valued at $30, then the merch drop would have generated $600,000 in revenue in a single day. Of course, it’s highly improbable that fans only bought the cheapest item on offer.

To give a better idea of the floor of what she could have generated in those 24 hours, calculating the average price of the products available ($47.78) produces a total revenue of $955,600. There’s a high chance that some fans ordered more than one item too — one Twitter user ordered every item for a total of $440, for example — so the generated revenue is likely to be well over $1m.

Valkyrae worked with influencer clothing company Revolt to bring this new line to life, with hopes of “diverging from the standard digital creator career path by focusing on the business side of the industry and investing away from streaming.”

The line was made available for purchase on September 24 and, according to a tweet, will only be available for one week. After that, these products will be “gone forever.” This strategy is similar to the exclusive approach used by 100T, though they recently generated $2.5m from their new always-available ‘Foundations’ line in the first month.

MY MERCH IS AVAILABLE NOW!!! WORLDWIDE SHIPPING

XS – 5XL

Limited for one week then gone forever!https://t.co/jnNmZ9thbQ pic.twitter.com/q6wA5WViDt — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) September 24, 2021

Alongside launching her new merch line, Valkyrae has had a busy year. As well as becoming a co-owner of 100 Thieves, she signed an exclusive broadcasting deal with YouTube, became one of 2021’s most-watched female content creators, and appeared in music videos for Corpse Husband and Bella Poarch.