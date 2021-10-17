Who is going to be in Mr Beast’s Squid Game?

YouTuber MrBeast is planning his very own version of hit Korean Show ‘Squid Game’ in what is set to be his most expensive video to date—but who could potentially be participating in the huge video?

Within the space of a few weeks, gory South Korean series ‘Squid Game’ became the most-watched show on Netflix in over 90 countries, and dominated social media as more and more people flocked to watch the highly-praised show online.

One person that particularly resonated with the ‘Squid Game’ concept was YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson. Jimmy is known for creating wild YouTube challenges, such as his ‘Circle Challenge’ videos, that are often high budget and involve a huge number of participants.

On October 11, MrBeast posted a video to TikTok in which he claimed that if the post reached 10 million likes, he would make his very own ‘Squid Game.’ Of course, it didn’t take long for him to hit his goal, and he’s since even been brainstorming with his followers to figure out how the video will work, claiming it’ll be his most expensive video to date at $2 million.

Naturally, there are plenty of people who’d like to participate in the high-scale video, but who has thrown their name out there so far?

As many would have already guessed, it looks like MrBeast regulars Karl Jacobs and Chris Tyson are going to be involved in the project in some way, with both of them joking about which role they’d like to play.

I can’t wait to start an organ selling business with one of the contestants in exchange for information about the games — Chris Tyson (@chrisTyson) October 14, 2021

Do I get to shoot people? 😮 — karl 🙂 (@KarlJacobs_) October 14, 2021

Several streamers also responded to the YouTuber on Twitter, with Ludwig and DrLupo suggesting they’d like to be a part of the video, and Froste joking that his goal “wouldn’t be to win, but to get out as many people as possible.”

Yo make it 455 — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) October 14, 2021

Lemme in there. My goal wouldn’t be to win, it would be to get out as many people as possible — Froste 💯 (@Froste) October 14, 2021

It looks like people could even be getting involved from the TikTok side of the internet, with viral influencer Bella Poarch asking, “where do I sign up?”

Where do I sign up🧐 — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) October 14, 2021

This was along with several popular Minecraft Youtubers such as Ph1LzA, Quackity, Ranboo, and more.

It’s not clear when Jimmy will finally be able to start filming the highly anticipated video, but it certainly doesn’t look like he’ll be short of participants.