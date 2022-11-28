How to watch QTCinderella’s ‘A Very QT Christmas’ event with Amouranth, Hasan & more

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Twitch star QTCinderella is gearing up for a festive live broadcast to celebrate the holiday season, featuring other major streamers like Amouranth, Hasan, Austin Show, and more. Here’s how to tune in.

QTCinderella is a prominent figure on Twitch. Boasting over 807k followers on the live streaming platform, she has become well known for her live events, which notably included the Streamer Awards last year.

Since then, QT has also hosted a slew of other events like Shitcamp and was even nominated for Content Creator of the Year at the upcoming 2022 Game Awards… but right before that, she’s got another big event coming our way.

On November 28, QT unveiled her next live show called ‘A Very QT Christmas,’ set to feature a swath of other stars from Twitch and YouTube.

When is ‘A Very QT Christmas’ happening?

QTCinderella’s ‘A Very QT Christmas’ will be broadcasted on December 2, 2022.

Fans can tune into the stream at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.

Where to watch ‘A Very QT Christmas’

The event will be live streamed on QTCinderella’s Twitch channel, which we have embedded below.

Who is in ‘A Very QT Christmas?’ Lineup revealed

‘A Very QT Christmas’ is set to feature oodles of other top broadcasters, including well-known names on Twitch, YouTube stars, and even VTubers.

Below is a full list of the influencers taking part in the event:

Amouranth

Austin Show

Fuslie

Hasan

Ludwig

Prejoh

QTCinderella

Will Neff

Average Jonas

Avghans

Blaustoise

BrittTV

BrookeAB

Caroline

Ironmouse

Kala

Lily Pichu

Masayoshi

Natsumiii

Peter Park

Shiphtur

Slime

Simply

Squeex

TJ Brown

Zoil

For now, it’s not clear exactly what activities will take place during QT’s holiday bash, but if the trailer is anything to go by, it’ll bring some of the net’s top streamers together for an evening of festive fun.

This event follows another major event announcement from Amouranth, who is gearing up with Alpharad to hold a Twitch-style pageant called ‘Mr & Ms Metaverse’ in March.

