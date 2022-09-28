Amouranth hosting ‘Mr. & Ms. Metaverse’ YouTube & Twitch pageant with Alpharad

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected]

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has announced she will be hosting a massive pageant featuring streamers and YouTubers alongside Alpharad.

Amouranth has risen up the streaming ladder to become the most-watched female streamer on any platform and now her success has resulted in her hosting a ‘Mr. & Ms. Metaverse’ pageant.

On December 4, the Mr. & Ms. Metaverse will be crowned at a special event in Los Angeles hosted by Siragusa and YouTube icon Alpharad.

The adults only 18+ event was first announced on Amouranth’s Instagram where she unveiled some details for the show and when tickets will go on sale.

Amouranth hosts ‘Mr. & Ms. Metaverse’ show in LA

“We are so excited to have some of the biggest creators on Youtube and Twitch competing for the crown in a pageant on Sunday, December 4th LIVE at The Novo in Los Angeles,” she remarked on Instagram.

On Twitter, the OnlyFans star further stated that the event’s goal is to find the most talented creator across the metaverse, so there could be some very interesting activities planned for the spectacle.

It’s not yet clear who will be competing in this pageant, but given how it’s still a few months away, there is plenty of time for contestants to slowly be revealed.

As history has shown with Amouranth’s ‘Streamer Royale’ Twitch show, competitors were revealed leading up to the summer event which included the likes of Alinity, CodeMiko, MoistCr1TiKaL, Erobb, and Myth just to name a few.

Tickets will be going on sale on Friday, September 30 beginning at 10AM PST. It’s not clear how many fans will be allowed in, but The Novo’s website says the venue’s capacity is 2,400.

Expect more details about ‘Mr. & Ms. Metaverse’ pageant to be unveiled in the weeks ahead including who will be in attendance and what fans can expect from this unique event.