Ludwig, QT, more nominated for Content Creator of the Year at the Game Awards

Nominations for the 2022 Game Awards are live, with Ludwig and QTCinderella counting among those nominated for Content Creator of the Year.

Previously known as Trending Gamer, the Content Creator of the Year category named its first winner during the 2018 ceremony. The victor that night was none other than Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins.

Several other notable content creators have taken home the trophy in the years since then. Shroud won in 2019, Valkyrae received the honor in 2020, and Dream, who recently revealed his face, earned the prize last year.

Now that Geoff Keighley and Co. have shared the nominations for the upcoming ceremony, the internet is once more abuzz about content creator nods.

Nominees for The Game Awards’ Content Creator of the Year

Five different creators will have the chance to take home the Content Creator of the Year award at this year’s festivities.

The nominees include Twitch streamer Karl Jacobs, YouTuber Ludwig, former gaming news tweeter Nibellion, streamer QTCinderella, and esports star Nobru.

The Game Awards announced the news in the following post, inviting fans to vote for their favorite of the bunch via the official TGA website.

Thus far, it seems many are most surprised to see Nibellion’s name appear on the list of nominees. Few would argue the creator doesn’t deserve the honor, though, given how long their account provided a reliable source of gaming news for social media users.

Of course, The Game Awards announced nominees for every other category, as well. And the Game of the Year competition would no doubt prove a close one.

A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are all in the running for the top prize.

The 2022 Game Awards will air live next month on Thursday, December 8 at 4:30 PM PT.