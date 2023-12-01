KSI appeal to overturn Tommy Fury fight result rejected

KSI has lost part of his appeal to have the result of his fight with Tommy Fury overturned as fans are still convinced he won the fight.

When Tommy Fury managed to snap Jake Paul’s unbeaten boxing run, it seemed pretty nailed on that the pair would have a rematch to try and set up a trilogy. However, the Brit instead moved on to KSI.

KSI was convinced he could do what Jake had failed to do and defeat Tommy. However, the outcome ended up being the same. The reality TV star and boxer walked away with a decision victory on October 14, much to the annoyance of KSI, his fans, and many neutral observers.

Some were convinced that the YouTuber had won the fight, pointing to at least three rounds where he was more active in throwing punches and controlling the ring. So, naturally, KSI and his team appealed the result.

KSI appeal over Tommy Fury fight rejected

However, it looks as if the appeal process isn’t going to go the way KSI and his fans had hoped, with at least one part of it being rejected.

On December 1, the PBA – Professional Boxing Association – announced that an independent panel had ruled there were “no grounds to overturn” the result.

“The PBA confirms that an independent review panel, consisting of two of the country’s leading King’s Counsel and a third lawyer, has determined that there are no grounds to overturn the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight result from October 14, 2023,” they tweeted.

Some fans had an inkling this ruling was coming given that KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, had posted about their appeal being moved on to another stage on November 30.

Upon the PBA’s announcement, Taylor added that “their tweet is not painting the entire picture at all.” So, it appears things may rumble on for a little while.