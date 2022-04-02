How to turn off captions on TikTok

TikTok’s auto-captions feature has been one of the most useful accessibility tools implemented in the past few years, but the app does allow viewers the option to turn them on and off. Here’s how to do so.

With the rise of TikTok’s popularity in recent years, the platform has made efforts to make the app more accessible to a wider viewer base, often after requests from users for certain features.

Previously, creators would have to add captions to their videos by embedding text into the video itself through the editor or via a third-party app. However, not everyone did this, so in 2021 TikTok added an auto-captions feature that automatically generates subtitles for every video.

They’re not always completely accurate, but it’s proven to be a useful feature for many across the platform.

@tiktok introducing: auto captions 🙌 make sure to use them in your next video. this feature is currently only available in the US. ♬ original sound – TikTok

However, sometimes users might find that captions obscure an important part of a video they’re watching, or would just prefer to have them switched off entirely.

Fortunately, TikTok allows you to toggle them on and off easily.

How to turn captions on and off on TikTok

Turning off captions on TikTok is a super easy process, and you don’t even need to go into your account settings to do it.

To turn captions, simply do as follows.

On the video that has auto-captions, tap the grey text box. Click ‘Hide captions.’ To turn them back on again, tap on the grey box to the side of the screen.

Hiding captions on one video should hide them for any other videos you view on your For You Page until you turn them back on by simply tapping the grey box.

