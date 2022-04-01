How to use TikTok’s new ‘Library’ feature

TikTok has teamed up with GIF database GIPHY to launch their own ‘Library’ feature, which will allow users to utilize their collection of clips, GIFS, memes, and more to make their content even more interesting.

Short-form video platform TikTok is constantly changing and evolving, and the company is always adding various new features. Their immensely popular Duet and Stitch features have remained staples of the app, and they even recently added their very own Stories features, which users are currently testing out.

On March 29, TikTok announced that they would be launching a new addition to their creativity toolkit, ‘Library.’

As they explained in their blog post, Library is: “A new in-app creation tool with content from GIPHY that provides an opportunity to access a wide range of content, opening up even more creative possibilities.”

To begin with, the Library will be populated with GIPHY content including GIFs, and GIPHY Clips, which are essentially GIFs with sound. This will allow users to easily integrate “culture-defining moments, popular quotes, and reactions.”

How to use TikTok Library

TikTok announced that they were starting to roll out the Library feature on March 29, so this means that if you don’t have it yet, you may just have to wait a little longer before you have access as it rolls out to more places.

If you are lucky enough to have the feature already, here’s how to use it.

Launch TikTok, and then open the camera by clicking the ‘Record’ button at the bottom of the screen. In the vertical sidebar to the right, click on the ‘Library’ icon. Once in the Library, use the search bar to find the content that you want to use, or scroll through the trending content to see what catches your eye. When you’ve selected what you want to use, trim the clip to the length you want, and then return to the shoot page.

TikTok went on to explain: “We hope to further expand Library to include additional content sources, audio and sounds, text templates, creator content, and more, as we continue to innovate and spark creativity for our community.”