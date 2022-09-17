How to turn off TikTok watch history

TikTok can store up to seven days of your watch history on the app, but if you want to stop the videos you’ve watched being recorded, you are easily able to turn off your watch history — here’s how.

With so many new users joining TikTok each day and an already enormous existing user base, there is a huge amount of content constantly being generated on the app.

Many people find that they can spend hours scrolling through their For You Page on the app, which suggests content suited to each individual based on an algorithm.

Frequently, you may find yourself wanting to rewatch a video you saw earlier but forgot to bookmark, or maybe you accidentally refreshed the paged and lost the video you were watching. TikTok fortunately can record your watch history for up to seven days at a time as long as you have the featured turn on.

However, if for whatever reason you decide that you don’t want your watch history to be recorded, you are able to switch it off in the settings.

Unsplash: Olivier Bergeron TikTok has a practically endless amount of content to consume.

How to switch off TikTok watch history

Turning off your watch history on TikTok is super easy, and you’re able to turn it back on at any time. Simply do as follows:

Open TikTok. Click on your profile in the bottom right corner. Tap on the three lines at the top of the page, then select ‘Settings and privacy.’ Scroll down to ‘Watch history’ under ‘Content & Activity.’ In ‘Watch history,’ tap on the settings button in the top right corner. Switch the toggle button next to ‘Watch history’ to the off position. By clicking ‘Clear history’ you can also get rid of your existing history.

