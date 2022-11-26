How to delete a Snapchat account

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

If you want to stop using Snapchat, or just get rid of an old account you don’t use anymore, you are able to delete your account. Here’s everything you need to know about how to do it.

Snapchat remains one of the most popular social media platforms out there, with people constantly using the app to share media and send messages to each other.

While new users are still steadily joining the social media app, some have found that after years of using the app, they now keep in touch with friends through different platforms.

Alternatively, some people may have multiple accounts, and want to get rid of the ones they no longer use. Either way, there are a number of different reasons you might want to delete your account — here’s how to do it.

Unsplash: May Gauthier Snapchat is used by millions of people around the world.

How to delete your Snapchat account on iOS

In order to delete a Snapchat account on an iOS device, just do as follows:

Open the Snapchat app. Go to your profile page, and click the settings icon. Scroll down to ‘Account Actions.’ Tap ‘Delete Account’ and follow the on-screen instructions.

How to delete your Snapchat account on Android or web

If you want to delete your Snapchat account on an Android device or the web, you’ll simply need to go the accounts portal and enter your username and password before following the on-screen instructions.

When you delete your account, initially it will just be deactivated for 30 days, during which your friends will not be able to interact with you on the app.

Then, your account will be permanently deleted.

