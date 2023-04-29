Snapchat recently rolled out a new feature called My AI, but not everyone is a fan of the artificial intelligence chatbot. Here’s everything to know about how to delete My AI on Snapchat.

Snapchat is still one of the most popular social media apps in the world, with millions of people constantly using the app to share images and send messages to each other.

Recently, the platform introduced its very own in-app chatbot, My AI, powered by artificial intelligence (AI,) and it has received mixed reactions online.

Some users have been impressed by the AI’s ability to speak and understand multiple different languages and dialects. However, others have criticized the feature, with confusion emerging over how the app uses location data.

So, what happens if you want to remove the AI chatbot? Here’s everything to know about how to delete My AI on Snapchat.

How to delete My AI on Snapchat

At the time of writing, you can only do this if you’re a Snapchat Plus subscriber. According to the site, “Snapchat+ subscribers receive early access to new My AI features and have the ability to unpin or remove My AI from their chat feed.”

To remove My AI from your chat feed, just do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Click on your profile, then the settings icon. Scroll to ‘Privacy controls’ and then select ‘Clear data.’ Go to ‘Clear conversations,’ and tap the ‘X’ next to My AI to remove it from your chat feed.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

