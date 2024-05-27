How to delete a Snapchat Cameo

Snapchat Cameos is a Snapchat feature that allows users to create a selfie with a fun background. But how do you delete a Cameo selfie?

Snapchat introduced Cameos in 2019, a feature that allows users to create personalized GIFs and animations starring themselves.

By superimposing a selfie onto various pre-set scenes, Cameos can express a range of emotions and scenarios, making messaging more engaging on the app.

However, there might come a time when you want to delete your Snapchat Cameo selfie. Whether you’re looking to refresh your image or you no longer feel comfortable having your face used in animations, knowing how to remove it is crucial.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

How to delete a Cameo selfie on Snapchat

Deleting your selfie for Cameos on Snapchat is an easy task. Just follow these steps:

Open Snapchat. Click on your Bitmoji or profile icon in the top-left corner of the camera screen. In your profile screen, press the gear icon to open Settings. Scroll down until you find the ‘Cameos’ section under ‘My Account’ and tap on it. You will be presented with options including ‘Clear My Cameos Selfie.’ Select this to remove your current selfie from all Cameos, and confirm the deletion.

Following these steps will permanently delete your cameo selfie from Snapchat, ensuring it is no longer used in future cameo creations. This process can be reversed at any time by taking a new selfie and re-enabling the Cameo feature.

Article continues after ad

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat