How to block and unblock people on Snapchat

If you no longer want someone to contact you on Snapchat, blocking their account is simple. Additionally, if you change your mind about blocking them, it’s just as easy to unblock them. Here’s how to do both.

Snapchat continues to be one of the most popular social media platforms out there, with millions of people using the multimedia instant messaging app to send direct messages, photos, and videos, as well as post stories for their contacts.

As with any other social media platform, at some point, while using the app you may find that you no longer want a particular account to be able to contact you for whatever reason.

Fortunately, the app allows you to block people if you want to prevent them from communicating with you. However, if you change your mind, you do have the option to unblock them. Here’s what you need to know.

How to block someone on Snapchat

Blocking someone on Snapchat is simple — just follow these steps:

Open Snapchat. Go to the conversations on the page on the left, or use the magnifying glass icon at the top of the page to search for specific users. Once you’ve located the user you want to block, press and hold on the chat to bring up the menu. Click ‘Manage friendship,’ then ‘Block.’

How to unblock someone on Snapchat

If you’ve changed your mind about blocking someone, it’s just as easy to unblock them. Simply do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Click on your profile icon in the top left. Tap on the gear icon to open Settings. Scroll down, and under ‘Account actions,’ click ‘Blocked.’ Tap the ‘X’ next to the name of an account to unblock them.

