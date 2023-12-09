How to turn off friend suggestions on Snapchat

Snapchat’s friend suggestion feature suggests users based on mutual connections, but if you don’t want strangers to interact with you, then here’s everything to know about how to turn it off.

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat is renowned for its innovative and engaging features. However, not all of these are equally appreciated or necessary for every user.

One of the most controversial features on the platform is the Friend Suggestions function, which suggests other users you might want to add to your friends list.

The feature is helpful if you have have forgotten your friend’s snap code or if they have changed their phone number. But this convenience doesn’t resonate with everyone. For some users, it feels unnecessary or even intrusive.

Friend Suggestions can sometimes suggest people you don’t know, who might have your phone number for various reasons. Sometimes, it may even include scammers or users with ulterior motives, posing a potential risk to unsuspecting users. Fortunately, there is a way to turn off these suggestions.

How to turn off Snapchat’s friend suggestions

If you don’t need the Friend Suggestions function, here’s how to turn it off:

Open Snapchat. Tap your profile in the top left. Click the settings icon in the top right. Select ‘Notifications‘ from the dropdown menu. Now you will see a number of options, including the Friend Suggestions button. Swipe the tab to the left to toggle off Friend Suggestions.

You can turn off the Quick Add feature on Snapchat as well, if you don’t want people to easily find you and add you as a friend.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

