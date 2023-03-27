How to make a TikTok from your camera roll

While you can film TikToks directly from within the app, you are also able to upload videos from your camera rolls to create new posts — here’s everything to know about how to do this.

TikTok is one of the most popular apps in the world right now, with millions of users flocking to the platform each day to interact with the practically endless amount of content available on the platform.

The app makes it easy for you to record, edit, and upload a video right from within the app itself, but you can also use pre-recorded clips from your camera roll to create posts.

If you want to make a TikTok from your camera roll, here’s how to do it.

Unsplash: May Gauthier TikTok is used by millions of people every day.

How to upload video from camera roll to TikTok

Before following these steps, make sure that you have the video you want to upload ready in your device’s camera roll. This can be something you’ve filmed on your phone’s camera, or perhaps a screen recording.

To upload this video to TikTok, just do as follows:

Open TikTok Click on the plus button at the bottom of the screen Tap on the ‘Upload’ button in the bottom right of the screen Go to the ‘Videos’ tab at the top, and select the video or multiple videos you want to upload (tap ‘Select multiple’ at the bottom of the screen to be able to add more than one video) Edit your footage to your liking, and then press ‘Next’ Fill out the post details, then hit the ‘Post’ button to post the video as you normally would

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

