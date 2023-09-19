How to get the viral beard filter on TikTok

TikTok users are going gaga over the viral ‘beard’ filter which gives you a realistic mustache and goatee — here’s everything to know about how to try it out yourself.

Over the past few years, TikTok has witnessed a plethora of filters and effects that have gained immense popularity on the platform, ranging from cool cartoon effects to AI-generated filters.

One of the latest filters to go viral on the app is the ‘beard’ filter, which instantly gives you a realistic-looking mustache and goatee, offering a glimpse into how you’d look with some added facial hair.

From curiosity to comedy, the beard effect has piqued the interest of millions of TikTok users. Whether you’re doing it for the laughs, to make an interesting point, or just to change up your look temporarily, the filter is incredibly entertaining.

How to use the beard filter on TikTok

The viral beard filter is available right from the TikTok app, so accessing and using it is easy. Just follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Press the magnifying glass in the top right corner. Search for ‘Mustache and goatee filter.’ Click the first video you see using the effect. Select the filter of the same name by tapping it. Hold your phone so your face is on camera, and the effect should apply automatically.

And there you have it! Now you can share your new look with your friends, incorporate it into your TikTok challenges, or just marvel at what you’d look like with facial hair.

