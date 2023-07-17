How to get TikTok’s viral ‘aged’ filter

TikTok users are losing their minds over the platform’s realistic ‘aged’ filter, which shows how you’ll look like when you’re decades older. Here’s how to get it.

Short-form video app TikTok is renowned for its ingenious range of filters that enable users to dramatically transform their appearances.

Earlier this year, users were going viral for trying out a popular ‘old age’ effect from FaceApp. Now, TikTok has its own aging AI filter, which lets you peer into the future, providing a sneak peek of what you might look like five decades down the line.

This ‘aged’ effect fast-forwards you through time, presenting an older version of yourself, complete with wrinkles and other signs of aging. It also compares this vision with your current appearance, offering a chilling comparison of the aging process.

The AI analyzes your facial structure and applies aging algorithms to your features to create a surprisingly accurate portrayal of your older self. Here’s how to use the realistic filter.

How to use the ‘aged’ filter on TikTok

You can easily access the ‘aged’ filter from within the app by simply doing the following:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap on the effects button, then the magnifying glass. In the search bar, type ‘Aged.’ Select the filter of the same name. Hold the record button to try the effect.

TikTok users have been garnering thousands of likes and views for sharing their reactions to this filter, and even Kylie Jenner has tried out the viral effect.

