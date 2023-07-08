How to get the AI Pregnant filter going viral on TikTok

TikTok users are going viral by trying out a realistic AI filter that makes it look like you’re pregnant. Here’s how you can get it.

TikTok is renowned for its ever-evolving series of filters and effects, with many of them going on to spark viral trends and generate millions of views and likes.

Lately, AI filters have been taking over the short-form video platform, with people using various different apps to turn themselves into other things. This includes the AI Barbie filter which transforms you into the popular fashion doll, and the AI Webtoon effect which turns you into a comic book character.

Article continues after ad

Now, TikTok users are trying out a popular AI Pregnant filter, which uses artificial intelligence to make you look as if you’re expecting a baby. The effect creates a hyper-realistic image of you with a pregnant belly, as it places your face onto a pregnant model, making it appear like you’re almost full term.

Whether you want to prank your friends, get a glimpse of potential parenthood, or simply join in on the trend, this filter adds an element of fun to your videos. Here’s how you can get it.

Article continues after ad

How to use AI Pregnant filter

The AI Pregnant filter is available on a free app called Remini. After you download it, simply follow these steps:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Open Remini and click AI Photos at the bottom. Choose eight photos you want to use from your camera roll. Select your gender. Under ‘Top Picks’ choose the pregnant filter. Tap ‘Use this model image.’ Press the ‘x’ at the top if you don’t want to pay. Wait for the photo to generate. Save the image to your camera roll.

This filter is continuing to pick up more attention on TikTok, so now would be the perfect time to try it out and upload your results to the video app.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

How to get the viral red flag filter on TikTok | How to get the Lego AI filter on TikTok | How to get the Dog Vision filter on TikTok | How to get TikTok’s viral Polaroid filter | How to get TikTok’s ‘SpongeBob voice’ filter