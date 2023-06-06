How to get the Barbie AI filter going viral on TikTok

TikTok users are going viral by trying out a popular Barbie AI filter which transforms you into the beautiful fashion doll — here’s how you can get the filter.

Over the years, TikTok has become a playground of viral trends and challenges, thanks to its ever-evolving array of special effects and filters.

The latest filter to gain traction on the app is the Barbie AI filter, which gives you a unique and whimsical look, evocative of the iconic doll. TikTok users have been obsessed with it ever since the ‘Barbie’ movie trailer starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling was released.

The effect employs artificial intelligence to transform any face into a beautiful Barbie-like visage, replete with dramatic makeup, shimmering eyes, and an overall enhanced appearance that’s as charming as it is nostalgic. Here’s how to try it out for yourself!

How to do the Barbie AI filter

The Barbie AI filter isn’t available on TikTok, but on another free app called ‘Photoleap.’ Once you have downloaded the app, just follow these steps:

Open Photoleap. Upload the photo you want to convert. Head to the ‘AI Edits’ section and press ‘AI Selfie.’ From the list that appears at the bottom of the screen choose ‘Barbara.’ Your photo will now be automatically generated. Make sure to save it to your camera roll.

To make a video where it swipes between your original photo and the Barbie one, open TikTok and type ‘Barbie AI Filter’ in the search bar. Click on the first video you see and press ‘CapCut – Try this template.’

You will then be redirected to CapCut. Follow the steps shown to create the video and save it. Now you can upload your clip to TikTok!

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

