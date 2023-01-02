Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

TikTok has introduced a feature that tells users why a specific video has been suggested on their For You Page. Here’s how to use it.

For most people, the majority of the content they consume on TikTok comes from their For You Page, which is an algorithm-based feed that allows you to scroll endlessly through content that has been recommended specifically to you.

The For You Page can differ massively from person to person, and depending on the content you seek out and creators you interact with on the app, this will change the videos that appear on your FYP over time.

In December 2022, TikTok introduced a feature that allows users to see why a specific video has been recommended to them on the app.

So, if you’ve been left wondering why certain content keeps popping up on your feed, here’s how to use the feature.

How to find out why TikTok recommended a video on your FYP

To see why a particular video was recommended to you, you just need to do the following steps:

Open TikTok. Find a video that you want to find out more about. Tap the share button on the right-hand side of the screen, and on the third row of icons, click ‘Why this video.’

The pop-up will then give you one or multiple reasons as to why this video has been recommended, including things like, “you liked similar videos,” “this video is popular in your country,” and “you commented on similar videos.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

