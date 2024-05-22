Why is TikTok showing the same videos? How to fix the issue

Some TikTok users have reported seeing the same videos pop up on their FYP. But why is TikTok repeating videos, and how do you fix the issue?

TikTok continues to be one of the most popular social media platforms, thanks to its numerous interactive features. However, it still experiences some issues every now and then, such as the repost button suddenly disappearing, or the comments taking a while to load.

On May 21, several TikTok users reported an unusual amount of repetitive videos showing up on their For You Pages, and have taken to the ByteDance-owned app to question why this is happening.

Why is TikTok showing me the same videos?

Several factors could contribute to the same videos showing up repeatedly. One possibility is a glitch on TikTok’s end, which could disrupt the algorithm and lead to less variability in video suggestions.

Another common issue could be related to your app being outdated. Outdated versions of the app may not have the latest algorithm updates, resulting in poorer performance and repetitive content.

Additionally, weak or unstable internet connections can prevent the app from loading new content, thus recycling already loaded videos.

How to fix the issue of TikTok showing repetitive videos

To resolve this issue, here are some things you can try:

Refresh your For You Page within the app to prompt the system to load new content.

within the app to prompt the system to load new content. Check your device’s internet connection to make sure it’s stable and strong.

to make sure it’s stable and strong. Clear the cache data on TikTok to remove old or corrupted data.

on TikTok to remove old or corrupted data. Delete and reinstall the app to clear any temporary data that may be causing issues.

to clear any temporary data that may be causing issues. Update the app and your device to the latest versions to ensure optimal performance.

to the latest versions to ensure optimal performance. Contact TikTok support if the problem persists, to report the issue and seek further assistance.

